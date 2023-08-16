Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds will play Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park on Wednesday.

Reds vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds are 14th in MLB play with 139 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Cincinnati is 13th in MLB, slugging .416.

The Reds' .251 batting average ranks 13th in MLB.

Cincinnati scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (581 total, 4.8 per game).

The Reds are seventh in baseball with a .328 on-base percentage.

The Reds strike out 9.2 times per game to rank 25th in MLB.

The pitching staff for Cincinnati has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Cincinnati's 4.79 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Reds average MLB's fifth-worst WHIP (1.413).

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Andrew Abbott (7-3) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 2.95 ERA in 76 1/3 innings pitched, with 83 strikeouts.

In his most recent appearance on Friday, the lefty threw 5 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Abbott is looking to secure his ninth quality start of the season in this outing.

Abbott is aiming for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 innings per appearance on the hill.

He has had five appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 8/9/2023 Marlins L 5-4 Home Graham Ashcraft Johnny Cueto 8/11/2023 Pirates W 9-2 Away Andrew Abbott Johan Oviedo 8/13/2023 Pirates L 4-2 Away Brandon Williamson Mitch Keller 8/13/2023 Pirates W 6-5 Away Luke Weaver Andre Jackson 8/15/2023 Guardians L 3-0 Home Graham Ashcraft Logan Allen 8/16/2023 Guardians - Home Andrew Abbott Noah Syndergaard 8/18/2023 Blue Jays - Home Brandon Williamson José Berríos 8/19/2023 Blue Jays - Home Luke Weaver Chris Bassitt 8/20/2023 Blue Jays - Home Graham Ashcraft Hyun-Jin Ryu 8/21/2023 Angels - Away Andrew Abbott Lucas Giolito 8/22/2023 Angels - Away - Lucas Giolito

