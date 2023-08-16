How to Watch the Reds vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 16
Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds will play Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park on Wednesday.
Reds vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds are 14th in MLB play with 139 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.
- Cincinnati is 13th in MLB, slugging .416.
- The Reds' .251 batting average ranks 13th in MLB.
- Cincinnati scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (581 total, 4.8 per game).
- The Reds are seventh in baseball with a .328 on-base percentage.
- The Reds strike out 9.2 times per game to rank 25th in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Cincinnati has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- Cincinnati's 4.79 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds average MLB's fifth-worst WHIP (1.413).
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- Andrew Abbott (7-3) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 2.95 ERA in 76 1/3 innings pitched, with 83 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the lefty threw 5 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Abbott is looking to secure his ninth quality start of the season in this outing.
- Abbott is aiming for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 innings per appearance on the hill.
- He has had five appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/9/2023
|Marlins
|L 5-4
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Johnny Cueto
|8/11/2023
|Pirates
|W 9-2
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Johan Oviedo
|8/13/2023
|Pirates
|L 4-2
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Mitch Keller
|8/13/2023
|Pirates
|W 6-5
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Andre Jackson
|8/15/2023
|Guardians
|L 3-0
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Logan Allen
|8/16/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Andrew Abbott
|Noah Syndergaard
|8/18/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|José Berríos
|8/19/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Chris Bassitt
|8/20/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|8/21/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Lucas Giolito
|8/22/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|-
|Lucas Giolito
