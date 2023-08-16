Top Player Prop Bets for Reds vs. Guardians on August 16, 2023
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Player props can be found for Spencer Steer and Jose Ramirez, among others, when the Cincinnati Reds host the Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
Reds vs. Guardians Game Info
- When: Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Spencer Steer Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Steer Stats
- Steer has recorded 117 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 49 walks. He has driven in 66 runs with 10 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .272/.353/.470 so far this year.
Steer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Guardians
|Aug. 15
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Pirates
|Aug. 13
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Aug. 13
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1
|at Pirates
|Aug. 11
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Aug. 9
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
TJ Friedl Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Friedl Stats
- TJ Friedl has 18 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs, 30 walks and 46 RBI (95 total hits). He's also swiped 20 bases.
- He has a slash line of .274/.341/.435 so far this season.
Friedl Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Guardians
|Aug. 15
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Aug. 13
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Pirates
|Aug. 13
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Pirates
|Aug. 11
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Aug. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
José Ramírez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Ramírez Stats
- Ramirez has put up 125 hits with 28 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs and 53 walks. He has driven in 65 runs with 18 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .282/.356/.485 on the season.
Ramírez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|Aug. 15
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Rays
|Aug. 11
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|Aug. 10
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|Aug. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Aug. 8
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Steven Kwan Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)
Kwan Stats
- Steven Kwan has 131 hits with 27 doubles, five triples, five home runs, 49 walks and 41 RBI. He's also stolen 15 bases.
- He's slashing .274/.343/.383 so far this season.
- Kwan takes a five-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .391 with a double, two triples and three RBI.
Kwan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|Aug. 15
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Rays
|Aug. 13
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Rays
|Aug. 12
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Rays
|Aug. 11
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Aug. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
