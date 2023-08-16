The Cleveland Guardians (58-62) will look to finish off a sweep of a two-game series versus the Cincinnati Reds (62-59), at 6:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

The Reds will give the nod to Andrew Abbott (7-3, 2.95 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Guardians will turn to Noah Syndergaard (2-5, 6.35 ERA).

Reds vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Abbott - CIN (7-3, 2.95 ERA) vs Syndergaard - CLE (2-5, 6.35 ERA)

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Abbott

Abbott (7-3) will take to the mound for the Reds and make his 14th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Friday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in 5 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 24-year-old has pitched to a 2.95 ERA this season with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.2 walks per nine across 13 games.

He has started 13 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in eight of them.

Abbott will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 13 chances this season.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Noah Syndergaard

Syndergaard gets the start for the Guardians, his 16th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 6.35 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 72 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent time out was on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.

In 15 games this season, the 30-year-old has put up a 6.35 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .301 to opposing batters.

Syndergaard is looking to pick up his fourth quality start of the year in this matchup.

Syndergaard will try to extend a four-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 4.8 frames per appearance).

He has had one outing this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Noah Syndergaard vs. Reds

He will take the mound against a Reds offense that ranks 12th in the league with 1028 total hits (on a .251 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .416 (13th in the league) with 139 total home runs (14th in MLB action).

Head-to-head against the Reds this season, Syndergaard has thrown three innings, giving up six earned runs on seven hits while striking out three.

