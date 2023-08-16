The Cincinnati Reds and Stuart Fairchild, who went 0-for-2 last time out, take on Noah Syndergaard and the Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Guardians.

Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Noah Syndergaard

Noah Syndergaard TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Stuart Fairchild? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Stuart Fairchild At The Plate

Fairchild has 13 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 21 walks while batting .230.

Fairchild has picked up a hit in 47.9% of his 73 games this season, with at least two hits in 9.6% of them.

He has hit a long ball in four games this year (5.5%), leaving the park in 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

Fairchild has picked up an RBI in 26.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 6.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

In 31.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (5.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Reds Players vs the Guardians

Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 38 .198 AVG .257 .300 OBP .342 .326 SLG .429 6 XBH 13 2 HR 2 8 RBI 17 34/10 K/BB 27/11 2 SB 6

Guardians Pitching Rankings