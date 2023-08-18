Spencer Steer vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Spencer Steer (.293 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Berrios. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer leads Cincinnati in OBP (.352), slugging percentage (.465) and total hits (117) this season.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 47th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 36th and he is 43rd in slugging.
- Steer has reached base via a hit in 74 games this season (of 117 played), and had multiple hits in 33 of those games.
- Looking at the 117 games he has played this season, he's homered in 18 of them (15.4%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 39.3% of his games this season, Steer has notched at least one RBI. In 17 of those games (14.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 49 of 117 games this year, and more than once 7 times.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|59
|.269
|AVG
|.270
|.360
|OBP
|.344
|.438
|SLG
|.491
|18
|XBH
|29
|8
|HR
|10
|31
|RBI
|35
|44/26
|K/BB
|54/23
|8
|SB
|3
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have the top team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.73).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 147 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Berrios will aim to grab his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 25th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 3.53 ERA and 132 strikeouts through 140 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (3.53), 32nd in WHIP (1.219), and 35th in K/9 (8.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
