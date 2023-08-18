TJ Friedl vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including TJ Friedl and his .526 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Great American Ball Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had three hits (going 3-for-5) against the Guardians.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl is batting .278 with 18 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 30 walks.
- He ranks 28th in batting average, 44th in on base percentage, and 68th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.
- In 62.2% of his 98 games this season, Friedl has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 31 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 98 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 10 of them (10.2%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 29 games this season (29.6%), Friedl has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (10.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 38.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (10.2%).
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|48
|.281
|AVG
|.276
|.337
|OBP
|.351
|.503
|SLG
|.376
|20
|XBH
|12
|7
|HR
|3
|29
|RBI
|17
|38/13
|K/BB
|29/17
|10
|SB
|11
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The Blue Jays' 3.73 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 147 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Berrios tries for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 25th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 3.53 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 140 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, the right-hander went 4 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old's 3.53 ERA ranks 23rd, 1.219 WHIP ranks 32nd, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 35th.
