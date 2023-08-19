Joey Votto vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
On Saturday, Joey Votto (.258 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, four walks and three RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Bassitt. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Discover More About This Game
Joey Votto At The Plate
- Votto has five doubles, 13 home runs and 19 walks while hitting .210.
- Votto has picked up a hit in 20 of 47 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 23.4% of his games in 2023, and 7.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Votto has an RBI in 17 of 47 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored at least once 17 times this year (36.2%), including three games with multiple runs (6.4%).
Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|20
|.171
|AVG
|.253
|.306
|OBP
|.325
|.402
|SLG
|.587
|7
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|7
|13
|RBI
|19
|26/12
|K/BB
|26/7
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have the top team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.71).
- The Blue Jays rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (148 total, 1.2 per game).
- Bassitt (11-6 with a 3.95 ERA and 137 strikeouts in 145 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 26th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 34-year-old's 3.95 ERA ranks 31st, 1.222 WHIP ranks 31st, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 34th among qualifying pitchers this season.
