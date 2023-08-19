Titans Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
As of August 19 the Tennessee Titans' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +10000.
Titans Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC South: +325
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000
Tennessee Betting Insights
- Tennessee went 8-6-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total five times in Titans games.
- Tennessee was a bottom-five offense last year, ranking third-worst with 296.8 yards per game. On defense, it ranked 23rd in the (351.6 yards allowed per game).
- The Titans collected three wins at home last season and four away.
- Tennessee won only two games as favorites (2-3) and went 4-5 as underdogs.
- In the AFC South the Titans were 3-3, and in the conference overall they went 5-7.
Titans Impact Players
- In 16 games last year, Derrick Henry rushed for 1,538 yards (96.1 per game) and 13 touchdowns.
- Henry also had 33 receptions for 398 yards and zero TDs.
- In 12 games, Ryan Tannehill passed for 2,536 yards (211.3 per game), with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.2%.
- On the ground, Tannehill scored two touchdowns and picked up 98 yards.
- In the Cardinals' passing game a season ago, DeAndre Hopkins scored three TDs, catching 64 balls for 717 yards (79.7 per game).
- In the passing game with the Texans, Chris Moore scored two TDs, hauling in 48 balls for 548 yards (36.5 per game).
- Kevin Byard had four interceptions to go with 106 tackles and six passes defended last year.
Titans Player Futures
2023-24 Titans NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Saints
|-
|+4000
|2
|September 17
|Chargers
|-
|+2500
|3
|September 24
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|4
|October 1
|Bengals
|-
|+1100
|5
|October 8
|@ Colts
|-
|+15000
|6
|October 15
|Ravens
|-
|+1800
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|October 29
|Falcons
|-
|+8000
|9
|November 2
|@ Steelers
|-
|+6000
|10
|November 12
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+10000
|11
|November 19
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|12
|November 26
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|13
|December 3
|Colts
|-
|+15000
|14
|December 11
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+2500
|15
|December 17
|Texans
|-
|+20000
|16
|December 24
|Seahawks
|-
|+3500
|17
|December 31
|@ Texans
|-
|+20000
|18
|January 7
|Jaguars
|-
|+3000
