The Cincinnati Reds and Tyler Stephenson (.242 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Stephenson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson is batting .246 with 14 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 43 walks.

Stephenson has gotten a hit in 64 of 106 games this year (60.4%), with more than one hit on 23 occasions (21.7%).

He has gone deep in eight games this year (7.5%), homering in 1.9% of his plate appearances.

Stephenson has driven home a run in 31 games this season (29.2%), including more than one RBI in 7.5% of his games.

He has scored in 36.8% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.5%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 53 .240 AVG .251 .332 OBP .330 .349 SLG .361 9 XBH 14 5 HR 3 18 RBI 21 50/23 K/BB 61/20 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings