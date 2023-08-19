Tyler Stephenson vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds and Tyler Stephenson (.242 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Blue Jays.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Discover More About This Game
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson is batting .246 with 14 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 43 walks.
- Stephenson has gotten a hit in 64 of 106 games this year (60.4%), with more than one hit on 23 occasions (21.7%).
- He has gone deep in eight games this year (7.5%), homering in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
- Stephenson has driven home a run in 31 games this season (29.2%), including more than one RBI in 7.5% of his games.
- He has scored in 36.8% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.5%.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|53
|.240
|AVG
|.251
|.332
|OBP
|.330
|.349
|SLG
|.361
|9
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|3
|18
|RBI
|21
|50/23
|K/BB
|61/20
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fourth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have the first-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.71).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 148 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Bassitt (11-6) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his 26th start of the season. He has a 3.95 ERA in 145 2/3 innings pitched, with 137 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 34-year-old ranks 31st in ERA (3.95), 31st in WHIP (1.222), and 34th in K/9 (8.5) among qualifying pitchers.
