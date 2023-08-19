Viktor Hovland will compete at Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) in Olympia Fields, Illinois for the 2023 BMW Championship, taking place from August 17-19.

Looking to wager on Hovland at the BMW Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +1600 to pick up the win this weekend. Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Viktor Hovland Insights

Over his last 19 rounds, Hovland has scored below par 11 times, while also posting 13 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 19 rounds, while scoring among the top five in four of those rounds.

Hovland has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 19 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 10 times.

Hovland has finished in the top 20 three times in his past five tournaments, and as high as the top 10 in one.

In his past five events, Hovland has posted a score better than average in four of them.

Hovland hopes to qualify for the weekend for the 24th straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 18 -7 274 2 23 5 9 $10.7M

Other Players at the BMW Championship

BMW Championship Insights and Stats

In Hovland's previous three appearances at this tournament, he has finished in the top 20 once. His average finish has been 31st.

Hovland made the cut in each of his three most recent entries to this event.

Hovland finished 35th when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) measures 7,366 yards for this tournament, 350 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,016).

Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) has had an average tournament score of +7 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Hovland has played in the past year has been 55 yards shorter than the 7,366 yards Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) will be at for this event.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of +7.

Hovland's Last Time Out

Hovland was in the 96th percentile on par 3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, with an average of 2.06 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He shot well to finish in the 94th percentile on par 4s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, averaging 2.98 strokes on those 48 holes.

Hovland was better than 87% of the golfers at the FedEx St. Jude Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 3.5 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.07.

Hovland shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on eight of 16 par-3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship (the other competitors averaged 4.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Hovland had one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 1.7).

Hovland had more birdies or better (25) than the field average of 12.5 on the 48 par-4s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

In that last outing, Hovland's showing on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (compared to the field's better average, 6.4).

Hovland ended the FedEx St. Jude Championship with a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.6 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Hovland had one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.5.

BMW Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 17-19, 2023

August 17-19, 2023 Course: Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course)

Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) Location: Olympia Fields, Illinois

Olympia Fields, Illinois Par: 70 / 7,366 yards

70 / 7,366 yards Hovland Odds to Win: +1600 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Hovland's performance prior to the 2023 BMW Championship.

