The Indiana Fever (8-24) will visit the Phoenix Mercury (9-22) after dropping four consecutive road games. The game begins at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, August 20, 2023.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Fever vs. Mercury matchup in this article.

Fever vs. Mercury Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: AZFamily
  • Location: Phoenix, Arizona
  • Arena: Footprint Center

Fever vs. Mercury Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Fever Moneyline Mercury Moneyline
DraftKings Fever (-2.5) 160.5 -142 +120 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Fever (-2.5) 160.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Fever (-2.5) 160.5 -145 +110 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Fever (-2.5) 161.5 -140 +110 Bet on this game with Tipico

Fever vs. Mercury Betting Trends

  • The Fever are 15-15-0 ATS this season.
  • The Mercury are 11-19-0 ATS this year.
  • Indiana has not covered the spread when favored by 2.5 points or more this season (in five opportunities).
  • Phoenix has an ATS record of 8-15 when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs this season.
  • Fever games have gone over the point total 15 out of 31 times this season.
  • Mercury games have gone over the point total 13 out of 30 times this season.

