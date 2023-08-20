Hyun-Jin Ryu starts for the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday against Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET at Great American Ball Park.

The Blue Jays are favored in this one, at -115, while the underdog Reds have -105 odds to upset. The total is 9.5 runs for the matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Reds gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Reds vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Blue Jays -115 -105 9.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds Recent Betting Performance

The Reds have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, the Reds and their opponents are 2-8-0 in their last 10 games.

The previous 10 Reds matchups have not had a runline set by oddsmakers. Cincinnati games have finished below the point total four times in a row, and the average total during this stretch was 9.9 runs.

Discover More About This Game

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have been victorious in 40, or 47.1%, of the 85 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Cincinnati has won 35 of its 76 games, or 46.1%, when it's the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Cincinnati's games have gone over the total in 61 of its 123 chances.

The Reds are 6-6-0 against the spread in their 12 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-33 33-27 23-27 41-33 45-43 19-17

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.