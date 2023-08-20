On Sunday, August 20 at 1:40 PM ET, the Toronto Blue Jays (68-56) visit the Cincinnati Reds (64-60) at Great American Ball Park in the rubber game of the series. Hyun-Jin Ryu will get the call for the Blue Jays, while Hunter Greene will take the mound for the Reds.

Oddsmakers list the Blue Jays as -115 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Reds -105 moneyline odds to win. The total is 9.5 runs for this contest.

Reds vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Ryu - TOR (1-1, 2.57 ERA) vs Greene - CIN (2-4, 3.93 ERA)

Reds vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Reds (-105) -- will win the contest. If you bet $10 on the Reds to defeat the Blue Jays with those odds, and the Reds emerge with the victory, you'd get back $19.52.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, such as player props (will TJ Friedl get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Explore More About This Game

Reds vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Blue Jays have been favorites in 83 games this season and won 45 (54.2%) of those contests.

The Blue Jays have gone 45-38 (winning 54.2% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

Toronto has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Blue Jays have a 3-6 record across the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Toronto and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Reds have been victorious in 40, or 47.1%, of the 85 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Reds have come away with a win 35 times in 76 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Reds had a record of 2-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 16th 3rd Win NL Central +650 - 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.