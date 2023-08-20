On Sunday, TJ Friedl (.275 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Hyun-Jin Ryu. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Blue Jays.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu

Hyun-Jin Ryu TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on TJ Friedl? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl is hitting .275 with 18 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 30 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 34th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage, and 69th in slugging.

Friedl has gotten a hit in 62 of 100 games this year (62.0%), with multiple hits on 31 occasions (31.0%).

In 11 games this year, he has hit a home run (11.0%, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate).

Friedl has had at least one RBI in 30.0% of his games this year (30 of 100), with two or more RBI 10 times (10.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 39.0% of his games this season (39 of 100), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (10.0%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 48 .274 AVG .276 .328 OBP .351 .503 SLG .376 21 XBH 12 8 HR 3 30 RBI 17 39/13 K/BB 29/17 10 SB 11

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings