On Sunday, TJ Friedl (.275 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Hyun-Jin Ryu. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Blue Jays.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

TJ Friedl At The Plate

  • Friedl is hitting .275 with 18 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 30 walks.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 34th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage, and 69th in slugging.
  • Friedl has gotten a hit in 62 of 100 games this year (62.0%), with multiple hits on 31 occasions (31.0%).
  • In 11 games this year, he has hit a home run (11.0%, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate).
  • Friedl has had at least one RBI in 30.0% of his games this year (30 of 100), with two or more RBI 10 times (10.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • In 39.0% of his games this season (39 of 100), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (10.0%) he has scored more than once.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
50 GP 48
.274 AVG .276
.328 OBP .351
.503 SLG .376
21 XBH 12
8 HR 3
30 RBI 17
39/13 K/BB 29/17
10 SB 11

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays' 3.70 team ERA is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (149 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Ryu makes the start for the Blue Jays, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.57 ERA and eight strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, the left-hander tossed five innings, allowing no earned runs while surrendering two hits.
  • The 36-year-old has an ERA of 2.57, with 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .220 against him.
