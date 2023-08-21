The Los Angeles Angels (61-64) will look to Brandon Drury, riding a two-game homer streak, versus the Cincinnati Reds (64-61) at 9:38 PM ET on Monday, at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Angels will send Lucas Giolito (7-9) to the mound, while Graham Ashcraft (6-8) will take the ball for the Reds.

Reds vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Giolito - LAA (7-9, 4.44 ERA) vs Ashcraft - CIN (6-8, 4.89 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Graham Ashcraft

Ashcraft (6-8) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 24th start of the season. He's put together a 4.89 ERA in 127 2/3 innings pitched, with 90 strikeouts.

The righty's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 25-year-old has put together a 4.89 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings over 23 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .266 to his opponents.

Ashcraft is looking to continue a fourth-game quality start streak in this outing.

Ashcraft will look to pitch five or more innings for his 10th straight appearance. He's averaging 5.5 frames per outing.

He has had two appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lucas Giolito

The Angels will hand the ball to Giolito (7-9) for his 26th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up four earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Texas Rangers.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.44 and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .241 in 25 games this season.

In 25 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 12 of them.

Giolito will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 25 chances this season.

The 29-year-old's 4.44 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.275 WHIP ranks 38th, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 18th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

