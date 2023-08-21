Tyler Stephenson, with a slugging percentage of .267 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Lucas Giolito on the mound, August 21 at 9:38 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-2 in his most recent game against the Blue Jays.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Explore More About This Game

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson is batting .247 with 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 43 walks.

Stephenson enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .286 with one homer.

Stephenson has gotten at least one hit in 61.1% of his games this season (66 of 108), with multiple hits 23 times (21.3%).

In nine games this season, he has homered (8.3%, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate).

Stephenson has driven in a run in 32 games this season (29.6%), including eight games with more than one RBI (7.4%).

In 40 of 108 games this season, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 53 .243 AVG .251 .332 OBP .330 .365 SLG .361 10 XBH 14 6 HR 3 19 RBI 21 51/23 K/BB 61/20 0 SB 0

