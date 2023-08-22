Joey Votto vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Joey Votto (.226 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Lucas Giolito and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Tuesday at 9:38 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Joey Votto At The Plate
- Votto has five doubles, 13 home runs and 20 walks while hitting .201.
- Votto has picked up a hit in 40.8% of his 49 games this season, with more than one hit in 22.4% of them.
- Looking at the 49 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 11 of them (22.4%), and in 6.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Votto has had at least one RBI in 34.7% of his games this season (17 of 49), with two or more RBI eight times (16.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 34.7% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 6.1%.
Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|20
|.157
|AVG
|.253
|.292
|OBP
|.325
|.371
|SLG
|.587
|7
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|7
|13
|RBI
|19
|28/13
|K/BB
|26/7
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Angels' 4.70 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (159 total, 1.3 per game).
- Giolito (7-9) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his 26th start of the season. He's put together a 4.44 ERA in 142 2/3 innings pitched, with 150 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, the righty threw six innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (4.44), 39th in WHIP (1.275), and 18th in K/9 (9.5).
