Reds vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 22
Tuesday's game between the Los Angeles Angels (61-64) and Cincinnati Reds (64-61) going head to head at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Angels, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 9:38 PM ET on August 22.
The probable starters are Lucas Giolito (7-9) for the Angels and Graham Ashcraft (6-8) for the Reds.
Reds vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Reds vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Angels 6, Reds 5.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
Reds Performance Insights
- In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 1-3.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.
- The last 10 Reds games have not had a spread set by bookmakers.
- The Reds have come away with 40 wins in the 85 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Cincinnati has a win-loss record of 23-25 when favored by +120 or worse by sportsbooks this year.
- The Reds have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- The offense for Cincinnati is No. 10 in the majors, scoring 4.8 runs per game (595 total runs).
- Reds pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.75 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 15
|Guardians
|L 3-0
|Graham Ashcraft vs Logan Allen
|August 16
|Guardians
|W 7-2
|Andrew Abbott vs Noah Syndergaard
|August 18
|Blue Jays
|W 1-0
|Brett Kennedy vs José Berríos
|August 19
|Blue Jays
|L 4-3
|Brandon Williamson vs Chris Bassitt
|August 20
|Blue Jays
|L 10-3
|Hunter Greene vs Hyun-Jin Ryu
|August 22
|@ Angels
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Lucas Giolito
|August 23
|@ Angels
|-
|Andrew Abbott vs Shohei Ohtani
|August 23
|@ Angels
|-
|Andrew Abbott vs Reid Detmers
|August 24
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs Brandon Pfaadt
|August 25
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Hunter Greene vs Merrill Kelly
|August 26
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs TBA
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.