The Los Angeles Angels (61-64) and Cincinnati Reds (64-61) clash on Tuesday at 9:38 PM ET, opening a three-game series at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Angels will send Lucas Giolito (7-9) to the mound, while Graham Ashcraft (6-8) will answer the bell for the Reds.

Reds vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Giolito - LAA (7-9, 4.44 ERA) vs Ashcraft - CIN (6-8, 4.89 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Graham Ashcraft

Ashcraft gets the start for the Reds, his 24th of the season. He is 6-8 with a 4.89 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 127 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, the righty went seven innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

The 25-year-old has a 4.89 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings during 23 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .266 to opposing hitters.

Ashcraft is aiming for his fifth quality start in a row.

Ashcraft will try to go five or more innings for his 10th straight start. He's averaging 5.5 innings per outing.

He has had two appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lucas Giolito

The Angels' Giolito (7-9) will make his 26th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in six innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Texas Rangers.

The 29-year-old has pitched in 25 games this season with a 4.44 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .241.

He has 12 quality starts in 25 chances this season.

Giolito has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 25 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 29-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (4.44), 39th in WHIP (1.275), and 18th in K/9 (9.5).

