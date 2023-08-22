Spencer Steer vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Spencer Steer -- 2-for-4 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Lucas Giolito on the mound, on August 22 at 9:38 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Blue Jays.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer leads Cincinnati with 119 hits and an OBP of .349, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .461.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 53rd in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 51st in slugging.
- In 62.5% of his games this season (75 of 120), Steer has picked up at least one hit, and in 34 of those games (28.3%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in 18 games this year (15%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his chances at the plate.
- Steer has had an RBI in 46 games this year (38.3%), including 17 multi-RBI outings (14.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 41.7% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 5.8%.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|59
|.265
|AVG
|.270
|.355
|OBP
|.344
|.429
|SLG
|.491
|19
|XBH
|29
|8
|HR
|10
|31
|RBI
|35
|46/27
|K/BB
|54/23
|8
|SB
|3
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Angels' 4.70 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (159 total, 1.3 per game).
- Giolito gets the start for the Angels, his 26th of the season. He is 7-9 with a 4.44 ERA and 150 strikeouts in 142 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 29-year-old's 4.44 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.275 WHIP ranks 39th, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 18th among qualifying pitchers this season.
