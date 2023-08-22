TJ Friedl -- .211 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Lucas Giolito on the mound, on August 22 at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Lucas Giolito

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl is batting .275 with 18 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 30 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 34th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 71st in slugging.

Friedl has gotten a hit in 63 of 101 games this season (62.4%), with more than one hit on 31 occasions (30.7%).

He has gone deep in 11 games this year (10.9%), leaving the park in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 29.7% of his games this year, Friedl has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 39 games this season (38.6%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 48 .273 AVG .276 .327 OBP .351 .497 SLG .376 21 XBH 12 8 HR 3 30 RBI 17 40/13 K/BB 29/17 10 SB 11

