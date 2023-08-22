Tyler Stephenson vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Tyler Stephenson (.167 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Lucas Giolito and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Tuesday at 9:38 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-2 in his most recent game against the Blue Jays.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Explore More About This Game
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson is hitting .247 with 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 43 walks.
- Stephenson enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .286 with one homer.
- Stephenson has picked up a hit in 66 of 108 games this year, with multiple hits 23 times.
- He has homered in 8.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 32 games this season (29.6%), Stephenson has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (7.4%) he had two or more.
- In 37% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (7.4%).
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|53
|.243
|AVG
|.251
|.332
|OBP
|.330
|.365
|SLG
|.361
|10
|XBH
|14
|6
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|21
|51/23
|K/BB
|61/20
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Angels have a 4.70 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (159 total, 1.3 per game).
- Giolito (7-9) takes the mound for the Angels in his 26th start of the season. He's put together a 4.44 ERA in 142 2/3 innings pitched, with 150 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (4.44), 39th in WHIP (1.275), and 18th in K/9 (9.5) among qualifying pitchers.
