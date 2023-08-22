On Tuesday, Will Benson (.375 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Angels Starter: Lucas Giolito

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Will Benson At The Plate

Benson is hitting .275 with 11 doubles, six triples, seven home runs and 32 walks.

Benson has picked up a hit in 49.3% of his 71 games this year, with more than one hit in 16.9% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 9.9% of his games in 2023 (seven of 71), and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Benson has driven in a run in 13 games this year (18.3%), including six games with more than one RBI (8.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 27 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 36 .198 AVG .343 .318 OBP .432 .407 SLG .588 9 XBH 15 5 HR 2 11 RBI 9 40/16 K/BB 29/16 7 SB 5

Angels Pitching Rankings