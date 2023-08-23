Joey Votto vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Joey Votto -- with a slugging percentage of .229 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Los Angeles Angels, with Shohei Ohtani on the mound, on August 23 at 4:07 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Angels.
Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Votto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Joey Votto At The Plate
- Votto is batting .202 with five doubles, 13 home runs and 20 walks.
- In 21 of 50 games this year (42.0%) Votto has had a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (22.0%).
- Looking at the 50 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 11 of them (22.0%), and in 6.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Votto has an RBI in 17 of 50 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 17 games this season (34.0%), including multiple runs in three games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|21
|.157
|AVG
|.253
|.292
|OBP
|.322
|.371
|SLG
|.570
|7
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|7
|13
|RBI
|19
|28/13
|K/BB
|27/7
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Angels have a 4.67 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender 160 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Ohtani (10-5 with a 3.24 ERA and 165 strikeouts in 130 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his 13th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, Aug. 10 against the San Francisco Giants, the righty threw six innings, giving up no earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (3.24), sixth in WHIP (1.071), and fourth in K/9 (11.4) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.