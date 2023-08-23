Wednesday's game between the Los Angeles Angels (61-65) and Cincinnati Reds (65-61) squaring off at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Angels, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 4:07 PM ET on August 23.

The probable starters are Shohei Ohtani (10-5) for the Angels and Andrew Abbott (8-3) for the Reds.

Reds vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET

Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: BSW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Angels 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

The last 10 Reds matchups have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The Reds have been victorious in 41, or 47.7%, of the 86 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Cincinnati has a mark of 9-13 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Cincinnati is the 10th-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging 4.8 runs per game (599 total).

Reds pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.74 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.

