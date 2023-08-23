Reds vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 23
Wednesday's game between the Los Angeles Angels (61-65) and Cincinnati Reds (65-61) squaring off at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Angels, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 4:07 PM ET on August 23.
The probable starters are Shohei Ohtani (10-5) for the Angels and Andrew Abbott (8-3) for the Reds.
Reds vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- How to Watch on TV: BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Reds vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Angels 6, Reds 5.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
Reds Performance Insights
- The Reds have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.
- The last 10 Reds matchups have not had a spread set by bookmakers.
- The Reds have been victorious in 41, or 47.7%, of the 86 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Cincinnati has a mark of 9-13 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +140 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Cincinnati is the 10th-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging 4.8 runs per game (599 total).
- Reds pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.74 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 16
|Guardians
|W 7-2
|Andrew Abbott vs Noah Syndergaard
|August 18
|Blue Jays
|W 1-0
|Brett Kennedy vs José Berríos
|August 19
|Blue Jays
|L 4-3
|Brandon Williamson vs Chris Bassitt
|August 20
|Blue Jays
|L 10-3
|Hunter Greene vs Hyun-Jin Ryu
|August 22
|@ Angels
|W 4-3
|Graham Ashcraft vs Lucas Giolito
|August 23
|@ Angels
|-
|Andrew Abbott vs Shohei Ohtani
|August 23
|@ Angels
|-
|Andrew Abbott vs Reid Detmers
|August 24
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs Brandon Pfaadt
|August 25
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Hunter Greene vs Merrill Kelly
|August 26
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Zach Davies
|August 27
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Slade Cecconi
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.