Will Benson and his .448 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (66 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Los Angeles Angels and Shohei Ohtani on August 23 at 4:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-2 against the Angels.

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Will Benson At The Plate

Benson has 11 doubles, six triples, seven home runs and 33 walks while hitting .277.

In 50.0% of his games this season (36 of 72), Benson has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (16.7%) he recorded multiple hits.

In seven games this season, he has hit a long ball (9.7%, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish).

Benson has driven in a run in 13 games this year (18.1%), including six games with more than one RBI (8.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 38.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (6.9%).

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 37 .198 AVG .346 .318 OBP .438 .407 SLG .587 9 XBH 15 5 HR 2 11 RBI 9 40/16 K/BB 30/17 7 SB 6

