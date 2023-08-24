Heading into a game against the Seattle Storm (10-23), the Indiana Fever (9-24) are keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, August 24 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Fever enter this contest on the heels of an 83-73 win against the Mercury on Sunday.

Indiana Fever Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG NaLyssa Smith Out Foot 15 9.3 1.3

Seattle Storm Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Gabby Williams Out Foot 8.4 3.6 3.8

Fever vs. Storm Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: Twitter, FOX13+, and Prime Video

Twitter, FOX13+, and Prime Video Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Fever Player Leaders

Aliyah Boston leads her team in rebounds per game (8.2), and also averages 14.7 points and 2.2 assists. At the other end, she delivers 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocked shots (eighth in the league).

Kelsey Mitchell leads the Fever at 17.4 points per contest, while also averaging 3.2 assists and 1.5 rebounds.

Erica Wheeler paces her team in assists per game (4.9), and also puts up 10.3 points and 3 rebounds. At the other end, she puts up 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Kristy Wallace averages 6.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 37.8% from the field.

Victoria Vivians is posting 5.4 points, 1.4 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game.

Fever vs. Storm Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Fever -2.5 161.5

