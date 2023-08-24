Reds vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 24
Thursday's game that pits the Arizona Diamondbacks (66-61) versus the Cincinnati Reds (67-61) at Chase Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Diamondbacks. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET on August 24.
The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Merrill Kelly (10-5, 3.27 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Reds will turn to Brandon Williamson (4-3, 4.36 ERA).
Reds vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Reds vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Diamondbacks 5, Reds 4.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Discover More About This Game
Reds Performance Insights
- In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 4-2.
- When it comes to the total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Reds' past 10 games.
- The Reds have been victorious in 43, or 48.9%, of the 88 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This year, Cincinnati has won nine of 22 games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.
- Cincinnati is the ninth-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 4.8 runs per game (615 total).
- The Reds have pitched to a 4.72 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 19
|Blue Jays
|L 4-3
|Brandon Williamson vs Chris Bassitt
|August 20
|Blue Jays
|L 10-3
|Hunter Greene vs Hyun-Jin Ryu
|August 22
|@ Angels
|W 4-3
|Graham Ashcraft vs Lucas Giolito
|August 23
|@ Angels
|W 9-4
|Andrew Abbott vs -
|August 23
|@ Angels
|W 7-3
|Lyon Richardson vs Reid Detmers
|August 24
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs Merrill Kelly
|August 25
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Brett Kennedy vs Brandon Pfaadt
|August 26
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Hunter Greene vs Zach Davies
|August 27
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Slade Cecconi
|August 28
|@ Giants
|-
|Andrew Abbott vs TBA
|August 29
|@ Giants
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs Alex Cobb
