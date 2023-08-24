At +10000, the Tennessee Titans are No. 28 in the NFL in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of August 24.

Titans Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +300

+300 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

Tennessee Betting Insights

Tennessee put together an 8-6-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total five times in Titans games.

While Tennessee ranked 23rd in total defense with 351.6 yards allowed per game last season, it was a little worse on offense, ranking third-worst (296.8 yards per game).

The Titans went 3-5 at home last season and 4-5 on the road.

When favored last season Tennessee had only two victories (2-3). As the underdog the Titans posted a record of 4-5.

The Titans were 5-7 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC South.

Titans Impact Players

On the ground, Derrick Henry had 13 touchdowns and 1,538 yards (96.1 per game) last year.

In addition, Henry had 33 receptions for 398 yards and zero touchdowns.

In 12 games, Ryan Tannehill passed for 2,536 yards (211.3 per game), with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.2%.

Also, Tannehill rushed for 98 yards and two TDs.

DeAndre Hopkins had 64 catches for 717 yards (79.7 per game) and three touchdowns in nine games a season ago for the Cardinals.

In the passing game for the Texans, Chris Moore scored two TDs, catching 48 balls for 548 yards (36.5 per game).

On defense last year, Kevin Byard helped lead the charge with four interceptions to go with 106 tackles and six passes defended in 17 games.

Titans Player Futures

2023-24 Titans NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Saints - +4000 2 September 17 Chargers - +2500 3 September 24 @ Browns - +3500 4 October 1 Bengals - +1100 5 October 8 @ Colts - +15000 6 October 15 Ravens - +1800 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 Falcons - +8000 9 November 2 @ Steelers - +6000 10 November 12 @ Buccaneers - +10000 11 November 19 @ Jaguars - +3000 12 November 26 Panthers - +8000 13 December 3 Colts - +15000 14 December 11 @ Dolphins - +2500 15 December 17 Texans - +20000 16 December 24 Seahawks - +3500 17 December 31 @ Texans - +20000 18 January 7 Jaguars - +3000

