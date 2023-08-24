The Cincinnati Reds, including Tyler Stephenson (.188 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Angels.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson is batting .244 with 14 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 43 walks.

Stephenson has had a hit in 67 of 110 games this year (60.9%), including multiple hits 23 times (20.9%).

He has gone deep in 10 games this season (9.1%), homering in 2.3% of his plate appearances.

Stephenson has driven home a run in 33 games this season (30.0%), including more than one RBI in 8.2% of his games.

He has scored at least once 41 times this year (37.3%), including eight games with multiple runs (7.3%).

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 55 .243 AVG .245 .332 OBP .321 .365 SLG .365 10 XBH 15 6 HR 4 19 RBI 23 51/23 K/BB 65/20 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings