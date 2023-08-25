How to Watch the Mariners vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 25
The Seattle Mariners and Julio Rodriguez will hit the field against the Kansas City Royals and Bobby Witt Jr. on Friday at 10:10 PM ET in the first game of a three-game series at T-Mobile Park.
Mariners vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners are 12th in baseball with 160 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.
- Seattle ranks 16th in MLB, slugging .411.
- The Mariners have the 20th-ranked batting average in the league (.242).
- Seattle has the No. 11 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.7 runs per game (602 total runs).
- The Mariners rank 15th in baseball with a .322 on-base percentage.
- Mariners hitters strike out 9.9 times per game, the 29th-most in the majors.
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Seattle's pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- Seattle has the first-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.71).
- Pitchers for the Mariners combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.177).
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals rank 27th in Major League Baseball with just 124 home runs as a team.
- Kansas City is 23rd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .393 this season.
- The Royals' .243 batting average ranks 19th in the league this season.
- Kansas City has scored 517 runs (just four per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Royals have an OBP of just .300 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Royals rank 15th with an average of 8.5 strikeouts per game.
- Kansas City averages just 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in the majors.
- Kansas City has pitched to a 5.08 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.
- The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.405 as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- Bryce Miller (8-4) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 19th start of the season. He has a 3.78 ERA in 97 2/3 innings pitched, with 89 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he went 6 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- Miller is looking to pick up his ninth quality start of the year.
- Miller will try to pitch five or more innings for his eighth straight start. He's averaging 5.4 innings per outing.
- In five of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Royals will send Brady Singer (8-9) to the mound for his 26th start this season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up four earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- In 25 starts this season, he's earned nine quality starts.
- Singer has 20 starts of five or more innings this season in 25 chances. He averages 5.6 innings per outing.
- He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 25 chances this season.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/19/2023
|Astros
|W 10-3
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Framber Valdez
|8/20/2023
|Astros
|W 7-6
|Away
|Emerson Hancock
|Hunter Brown
|8/21/2023
|White Sox
|W 14-2
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Touki Toussaint
|8/22/2023
|White Sox
|W 6-3
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|Mike Clevinger
|8/23/2023
|White Sox
|L 5-4
|Away
|George Kirby
|Michael Kopech
|8/25/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Brady Singer
|8/26/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Jordan Lyles
|8/27/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|-
|8/28/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Bryan Woo
|Luis Medina
|8/29/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|George Kirby
|Ken Waldichuk
|8/30/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Zach Neal
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/19/2023
|Cubs
|L 6-4
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Justin Steele
|8/20/2023
|Cubs
|L 4-3
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Kyle Hendricks
|8/21/2023
|Athletics
|L 6-4
|Away
|Tucker Davidson
|Paul Blackburn
|8/22/2023
|Athletics
|L 5-4
|Away
|Angel Zerpa
|Dany Jimenez
|8/23/2023
|Athletics
|W 4-0
|Away
|Cole Ragans
|Adrian Martinez
|8/25/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Bryce Miller
|8/26/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Logan Gilbert
|8/27/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|-
|Luis Castillo
|8/28/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|-
|Johan Oviedo
|8/29/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Cole Ragans
|Luis Ortiz
|8/30/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Mitch Keller
