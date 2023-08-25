Friday's game at Chase Field has the Arizona Diamondbacks (67-61) going head to head against the Cincinnati Reds (67-62) at 9:40 PM ET (on August 25). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 victory for the Diamondbacks, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Diamondbacks will look to Brandon Pfaadt (0-6) versus the Reds and Hunter Greene (2-5).

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 25, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Friday, August 25, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ARID

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Diamondbacks 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Read More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 4-2.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The last 10 Reds matchups have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The Reds have been victorious in 43, or 48.3%, of the 89 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Cincinnati has a mark of 19-23 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Cincinnati scores the ninth-most runs in baseball (617 total, 4.8 per game).

The Reds have the 25th-ranked ERA (4.71) in the majors this season.

Reds Schedule