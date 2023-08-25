How to Watch the Reds vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 25
Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks will attempt to beat Elly De La Cruz and the Cincinnati Reds when the teams meet on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
Reds vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: ARID
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds' 149 home runs rank 15th in Major League Baseball.
- Cincinnati is 14th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .413 this season.
- The Reds' .249 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.
- Cincinnati has scored the ninth-most runs in baseball this season with 617.
- The Reds have an OBP of .326 this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Reds rank 27th in strikeouts per game (9.3) among MLB offenses.
- Cincinnati has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in the majors.
- Cincinnati has the 25th-ranked ERA (4.71) in the majors this season.
- The Reds rank 25th in MLB with a combined 1.408 WHIP this season.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Reds' Hunter Greene (2-5) will make his 16th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw three innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up eight earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
- He has started 15 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.
- In 15 starts this season, Greene has lasted five or more innings 10 times, with an average of 5.1 innings per appearance.
- He has made 15 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/20/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 10-3
|Home
|Hunter Greene
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|8/22/2023
|Angels
|W 4-3
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Lucas Giolito
|8/23/2023
|Angels
|W 9-4
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|-
|8/23/2023
|Angels
|W 7-3
|Away
|Lyon Richardson
|Reid Detmers
|8/24/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 3-2
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Merrill Kelly
|8/25/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Brandon Pfaadt
|8/26/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Zach Davies
|8/27/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Slade Cecconi
|8/28/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|-
|8/29/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Alex Cobb
|8/30/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Brett Kennedy
|Logan Webb
