Corbin Carroll will lead the charge for the Arizona Diamondbacks (67-61) on Friday, August 25, when they match up with Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds (67-62) at Chase Field at 9:40 PM ET.

The favored Diamondbacks have -155 moneyline odds against the underdog Reds, who are listed at +125. The total is 9 runs for the contest (with +100 odds to go over and -120 odds to go under).

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt - ARI (0-6, 6.13 ERA) vs Hunter Greene - CIN (2-5, 4.72 ERA)

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to put money on the Reds and Diamondbacks matchup but would like some help getting started, here's a quick rundown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Reds (+125) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $22.50 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Spencer Steer hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Explore More About This Game

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Diamondbacks have won 33 out of the 53 games, or 62.3%, in which they've been favored.

The Diamondbacks have gone 15-7 (winning 68.2% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Arizona, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.

The Diamondbacks went 4-1 across the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Arizona combined with its opponents to go over the total five times.

The Reds have been underdogs in 89 games this season and have come away with the win 43 times (48.3%) in those contests.

The Reds have a mark of 19-23 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cincinnati and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U TJ Friedl 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+210) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+160) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+250) Will Benson 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+260) Hunter Greene - - - -

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 15th 3rd Win NL Central +1100 - 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.