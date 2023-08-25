Tyler Stephenson vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tyler Stephenson -- .188 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Brandon Pfaadt on the mound, on August 25 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Stephenson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Reds vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Diamondbacks Player Props
|Reds vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchup
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson has 14 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 43 walks while batting .245.
- Stephenson has gotten a hit in 68 of 111 games this season (61.3%), including 23 multi-hit games (20.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 9.0% of his games this season, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 34 games this season (30.6%), Stephenson has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (8.1%) he had two or more.
- He has scored in 36.9% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 7.2%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|56
|.243
|AVG
|.246
|.332
|OBP
|.322
|.365
|SLG
|.365
|10
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|4
|19
|RBI
|24
|51/23
|K/BB
|67/20
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.56 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 158 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Pfaadt makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 13th of the season. He is 0-6 with a 6.13 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander went seven scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while surrendering one hit.
- The 24-year-old has a 6.13 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings across 12 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .281 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.