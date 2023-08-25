Tyler Stephenson -- .188 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Brandon Pfaadt on the mound, on August 25 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
  • TV Channel: ARID
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

  • Stephenson has 14 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 43 walks while batting .245.
  • Stephenson has gotten a hit in 68 of 111 games this season (61.3%), including 23 multi-hit games (20.7%).
  • He has hit a home run in 9.0% of his games this season, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 34 games this season (30.6%), Stephenson has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (8.1%) he had two or more.
  • He has scored in 36.9% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 7.2%.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
55 GP 56
.243 AVG .246
.332 OBP .322
.365 SLG .365
10 XBH 15
6 HR 4
19 RBI 24
51/23 K/BB 67/20
0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.56 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 158 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
  • Pfaadt makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 13th of the season. He is 0-6 with a 6.13 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander went seven scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while surrendering one hit.
  • The 24-year-old has a 6.13 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings across 12 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .281 to opposing hitters.
