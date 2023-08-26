Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs will square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Liover Peguero at PNC Park on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs rank 14th in MLB action with 155 total home runs.

Chicago is 13th in baseball, slugging .417.

The Cubs' .254 batting average ranks 11th in MLB.

Chicago has the No. 5 offense in MLB play, scoring five runs per game (642 total runs).

The Cubs' .329 on-base percentage ranks seventh-best in baseball.

The Cubs strike out 8.9 times per game, the No. 19 average in baseball.

The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Chicago's pitching staff ranks 22nd in the majors.

Chicago's 4.23 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cubs average MLB's 17th-ranked WHIP (1.284).

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates rank 26th in Major League Baseball with just 126 home runs as a team.

Pittsburgh is 26th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .387 this season.

The Pirates rank 27th in MLB with a team batting average of just .235.

Pittsburgh ranks 24th in the majors with 540 total runs scored this season.

The Pirates have the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.314).

The Pirates rank 20th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.

Pittsburgh strikes out 8.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 15th in MLB.

Pittsburgh has pitched to a 4.51 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

The Pirates have a combined WHIP of 1.395 as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Javier Assad (2-2 with a 3.12 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his sixth of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.

Assad is trying to pick up his third quality start of the season in this outing.

Assad is aiming for his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 3.1 innings per appearance on the hill.

He has made 10 appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Colin Selby will make his first start of the season for the Pirates.

This will be the first MLB start for the 25-year-old right-hander.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 8/21/2023 Tigers W 7-6 Away Javier Assad Alex Faedo 8/22/2023 Tigers L 8-6 Away Drew Smyly Reese Olson 8/23/2023 Tigers W 6-4 Away Jameson Taillon Tarik Skubal 8/24/2023 Pirates W 5-4 Away Justin Steele Rob Zastryzny 8/25/2023 Pirates L 2-1 Away Kyle Hendricks Mitch Keller 8/26/2023 Pirates - Away Javier Assad Colin Selby 8/27/2023 Pirates - Away Drew Smyly Bailey Falter 8/28/2023 Brewers - Home Jameson Taillon Wade Miley 8/29/2023 Brewers - Home Justin Steele Corbin Burnes 8/30/2023 Brewers - Home Kyle Hendricks Brandon Woodruff 9/1/2023 Reds - Away Javier Assad Brett Kennedy

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 8/21/2023 Cardinals W 11-1 Home Thomas Hatch Drew Rom 8/22/2023 Cardinals W 6-3 Home Johan Oviedo Adam Wainwright 8/23/2023 Cardinals L 6-4 Home Luis Ortiz Zack Thompson 8/24/2023 Cubs L 5-4 Home Rob Zastryzny Justin Steele 8/25/2023 Cubs W 2-1 Home Mitch Keller Kyle Hendricks 8/26/2023 Cubs - Home Colin Selby Javier Assad 8/27/2023 Cubs - Home Bailey Falter Drew Smyly 8/28/2023 Royals - Away Johan Oviedo - 8/29/2023 Royals - Away Luis Ortiz Cole Ragans 8/30/2023 Royals - Away Mitch Keller Brady Singer 9/1/2023 Cardinals - Away - Dakota Hudson

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.