Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks will take the field at Chase Field against the Cincinnati Reds and Spencer Steer on Saturday.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds' 152 home runs rank 15th in Major League Baseball.

Cincinnati is 14th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .414 this season.

The Reds rank 15th in MLB with a .249 team batting average.

Cincinnati is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking ninth with 625 total runs this season.

The Reds are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking eighth with an OBP of .326.

The Reds rank just 27th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.3 whiffs per contest.

Cincinnati strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 19th in MLB.

Cincinnati has pitched to a 4.76 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.

The Reds have a combined WHIP of 1.414 as a pitching staff, which is fifth-worst in baseball this season.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Fernando Cruz gets the nod for the Reds and will make his first start of the season.

The 33-year-old right-hander will make his first start after pitching in relief 46 times this year.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 8/22/2023 Angels W 4-3 Away Graham Ashcraft Lucas Giolito 8/23/2023 Angels W 9-4 Away Andrew Abbott - 8/23/2023 Angels W 7-3 Away Lyon Richardson Reid Detmers 8/24/2023 Diamondbacks L 3-2 Away Brandon Williamson Merrill Kelly 8/25/2023 Diamondbacks L 10-8 Away Hunter Greene Brandon Pfaadt 8/26/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Fernando Cruz Zach Davies 8/27/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Graham Ashcraft Slade Cecconi 8/28/2023 Giants - Away Andrew Abbott - 8/29/2023 Giants - Away Brandon Williamson Alex Cobb 8/30/2023 Giants - Away Hunter Greene Logan Webb 9/1/2023 Cubs - Home Brett Kennedy Javier Assad

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.