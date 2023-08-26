When the Arizona Diamondbacks (68-61) and Cincinnati Reds (67-63) match up at Chase Field on Saturday, August 26, Zach Davies will get the nod for the Diamondbacks, while the Reds will send Fernando Cruz to the mound. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET.

The favored Diamondbacks have -130 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Reds, who are listed at +105. The total is 9.5 runs for this contest (with +100 odds on the over and -120 odds to go under).

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Davies - ARI (1-5, 7.38 ERA) vs Cruz - CIN (0-1, 4.30 ERA)

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have been favorites in 54 games this season and won 34 (63%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the Diamondbacks have a record of 27-14 (65.9%).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Arizona has a 56.5% chance to win.

The Diamondbacks won all of the five games they played while the moneyline favorite over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Arizona and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Reds have been underdogs in 90 games this season and have come away with the win 43 times (47.8%) in those contests.

This season, the Reds have been victorious 34 times in 73 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Reds had a record of 4-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U TJ Friedl 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+190) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+140) Will Benson 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+220) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+210)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 15th 3rd Win NL Central +1100 - 3rd

