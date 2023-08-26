Top Player Prop Bets for Reds vs. Diamondbacks on August 26, 2023
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Player prop betting options for Corbin Carroll, Spencer Steer and others are available in the Arizona Diamondbacks-Cincinnati Reds matchup at Chase Field on Saturday, starting at 8:10 PM ET.
Reds vs. Diamondbacks Game Info
- When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: ARID
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Spencer Steer Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Steer Stats
- Steer has 29 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 54 walks and 70 RBI (125 total hits). He's also swiped 11 bases.
- He's slashed .271/.355/.459 so far this season.
Steer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Diamondbacks
|Aug. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Aug. 24
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|Aug. 23
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Angels
|Aug. 23
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|at Angels
|Aug. 22
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
TJ Friedl Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Friedl Stats
- TJ Friedl has 106 hits with 19 doubles, five triples, 11 home runs, 31 walks and 47 RBI. He's also stolen 22 bases.
- He has a .275/.340/.436 slash line so far this year.
Friedl Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Diamondbacks
|Aug. 25
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Aug. 24
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|Aug. 23
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|5
|1
|at Angels
|Aug. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Angels
|Aug. 22
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Carroll Stats
- Carroll has 123 hits with 24 doubles, six triples, 22 home runs, 49 walks and 63 RBI. He's also stolen 38 bases.
- He has a .278/.360/.509 slash line so far this season.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Reds
|Aug. 25
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Reds
|Aug. 24
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 22
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 21
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|Aug. 19
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
Christian Walker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Walker Stats
- Christian Walker has 126 hits with 34 doubles, 28 home runs, 53 walks and 85 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.
- He's slashed .270/.347/.522 on the season.
Walker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Reds
|Aug. 25
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Reds
|Aug. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 22
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|Aug. 19
|3-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
