How to Watch the Super Lig: Soccer Streaming Live - Saturday, August 26
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In one of the many exciting matchups on the Super Lig schedule on Saturday, Caykur Rizespor and Trabzonspor take the pitch at Medical Park Arena.
You can find info on live coverage of Saturday's Super Lig action right here.
Watch even more soccer action with Fubo!
Super Lig Streaming Live Today
Watch Trabzonspor vs Caykur Rizespor
Caykur Rizespor (0-1-1) makes the trip to take on Trabzonspor (1-0-1) at Medical Park Arena in Trabzon.
- Game Time: 12:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Trabzonspor (-210)
- Underdog: Caykur Rizespor (+500)
- Draw: (+360)
- Bet on this match at DraftKings!
Watch Kasimpasa Istanbul vs Pendikspor
Pendikspor (0-1-1) makes the trip to take on Kasimpasa Istanbul (1-1-0) at Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium in Istanbul.
- Game Time: 12:15 PM ET
- Favorite: Kasimpasa Istanbul (-130)
- Underdog: Pendikspor (+340)
- Draw: (+280)
- Bet on this match at DraftKings!
Watch Sivasspor vs Antalyaspor
Antalyaspor (0-1-1) travels to match up with Sivasspor (1-1-0) at Yeni Sivas 4 Eylul Stadium in Sivas.
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- Favorite: Sivasspor (+130)
- Underdog: Antalyaspor (+210)
- Draw: (+225)
- Bet on this match at DraftKings!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.