The Cincinnati Reds, including Tyler Stephenson (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Diamondbacks.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Zach Davies TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Discover More About This Game

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson is hitting .244 with 14 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 43 walks.

Stephenson has had a hit in 68 of 112 games this year (60.7%), including multiple hits 23 times (20.5%).

He has homered in 8.9% of his games in 2023 (10 of 112), and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

Stephenson has had an RBI in 34 games this year (30.4%), including nine multi-RBI outings (8.0%).

He has scored in 41 of 112 games this season, and more than once 8 times.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 57 .243 AVG .245 .332 OBP .320 .365 SLG .363 10 XBH 15 6 HR 4 19 RBI 24 51/23 K/BB 68/20 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings