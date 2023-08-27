Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks will hit the field at Chase Field against the Cincinnati Reds and Spencer Steer on Sunday.

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds' 153 home runs rank 16th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 403 extra-base hits, Cincinnati ranks 15th in MLB with a .415 slugging percentage this season.

The Reds rank 15th in MLB with a .249 team batting average.

Cincinnati is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking ninth with 633 total runs this season.

The Reds have an on-base percentage of .327 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.

The Reds are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 27th with an average of 9.3 strikeouts per game.

Cincinnati averages the 19th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.

Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.73 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Reds rank 24th in MLB with a combined 1.409 WHIP this season.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds will send Graham Ashcraft (7-8) to the mound for his 25th start this season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in seven innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his sixth quality start in a row.

Ashcraft has 10 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 24 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 8/23/2023 Angels W 9-4 Away Andrew Abbott - 8/23/2023 Angels W 7-3 Away Lyon Richardson Reid Detmers 8/24/2023 Diamondbacks L 3-2 Away Brandon Williamson Merrill Kelly 8/25/2023 Diamondbacks L 10-8 Away Hunter Greene Brandon Pfaadt 8/26/2023 Diamondbacks W 8-7 Away Fernando Cruz Zach Davies 8/27/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Graham Ashcraft Slade Cecconi 8/28/2023 Giants - Away Andrew Abbott Kyle Harrison 8/29/2023 Giants - Away Brandon Williamson Alex Cobb 8/30/2023 Giants - Away Hunter Greene Logan Webb 9/1/2023 Cubs - Home Brett Kennedy Javier Assad 9/1/2023 Cubs - Home - -

