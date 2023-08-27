When the Arizona Diamondbacks (68-62) and Cincinnati Reds (68-63) match up at Chase Field on Sunday, August 27, Slade Cecconi will get the call for the Diamondbacks, while the Reds will send Graham Ashcraft to the hill. The game will start at 4:10 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks have been listed as -115 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Reds (-105). The contest's over/under is listed at 9 runs.

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Cecconi - ARI (0-0, 2.93 ERA) vs Ashcraft - CIN (7-8, 4.84 ERA)

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Reds versus Diamondbacks game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Reds (-105) in this matchup, means that you think the Reds will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $19.52 back.

Discover More About This Game

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have won 34, or 61.8%, of the 55 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Diamondbacks have a 34-21 record (winning 61.8% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Arizona, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Diamondbacks have a 4-1 record from the five games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Arizona and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 91 games this year and have walked away with the win 44 times (48.4%) in those games.

This year, the Reds have won 39 of 82 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 5-3.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U TJ Friedl 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+200) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+155) Luke Maile 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+250) Will Benson 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+200) Graham Ashcraft - - - -

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 15th 3rd Win NL Central +1400 - 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.