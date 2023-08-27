Player prop bet options for Corbin Carroll, Spencer Steer and others are available when the Arizona Diamondbacks host the Cincinnati Reds at Chase Field on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Steer Stats

Steer has 127 hits with 30 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 55 walks and 71 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He has a slash line of .272/.357/.460 so far this year.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Aug. 26 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Aug. 23 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Angels Aug. 23 3-for-4 0 0 2 3 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Friedl Stats

TJ Friedl has recorded 107 hits with 19 doubles, five triples, 11 home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 47 runs with 22 stolen bases.

He's slashed .274/.337/.432 so far this year.

Friedl Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Aug. 26 1-for-6 1 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 25 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Aug. 23 3-for-4 1 0 0 5 1 at Angels Aug. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 25 doubles, seven triples, 22 home runs, 50 walks and 63 RBI (125 total hits). He has stolen 38 bases.

He has a slash line of .281/.363/.517 so far this year.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Aug. 26 2-for-3 3 0 0 5 0 vs. Reds Aug. 25 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 1 vs. Reds Aug. 24 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Rangers Aug. 22 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 1 vs. Rangers Aug. 21 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Walker Stats

Christian Walker has 34 doubles, a triple, 28 home runs, 53 walks and 86 RBI (128 total hits). He's also swiped eight bases.

He has a slash line of .272/.348/.527 on the year.

Walker has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .211 with a triple, a walk and two RBI.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Aug. 26 2-for-4 0 0 1 4 0 vs. Reds Aug. 25 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Reds Aug. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rangers Aug. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

