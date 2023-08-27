The Cincinnati Reds, including Tyler Stephenson and his .581 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Slade Cecconi and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with a double, a triple and an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Slade Cecconi

TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson is batting .249 with 15 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 43 walks.

In 69 of 113 games this year (61.1%) Stephenson has picked up a hit, and in 24 of those games he had more than one (21.2%).

Looking at the 113 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (8.8%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 31.0% of his games this year, Stephenson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.0%.

He has scored in 41 of 113 games this year, and more than once 8 times.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 58 .243 AVG .255 .332 OBP .328 .365 SLG .385 10 XBH 17 6 HR 4 19 RBI 25 51/23 K/BB 68/20 0 SB 0

