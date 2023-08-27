Tyler Stephenson vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Tyler Stephenson and his .581 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Slade Cecconi and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with a double, a triple and an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Slade Cecconi
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson is batting .249 with 15 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 43 walks.
- In 69 of 113 games this year (61.1%) Stephenson has picked up a hit, and in 24 of those games he had more than one (21.2%).
- Looking at the 113 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (8.8%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 31.0% of his games this year, Stephenson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.0%.
- He has scored in 41 of 113 games this year, and more than once 8 times.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|58
|.243
|AVG
|.255
|.332
|OBP
|.328
|.365
|SLG
|.385
|10
|XBH
|17
|6
|HR
|4
|19
|RBI
|25
|51/23
|K/BB
|68/20
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.59).
- The Diamondbacks rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (162 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Diamondbacks will look to Cecconi (0-0) in his third start of the season.
- In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Tuesday -- the righty tossed five innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
