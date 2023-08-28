The Cincinnati Reds, including Luke Maile (.345 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Kyle Harrison and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Diamondbacks.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Kyle Harrison

Kyle Harrison TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luke Maile? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Luke Maile At The Plate

Maile has 10 doubles, five home runs and nine walks while batting .234.

Maile has had a hit in 25 of 56 games this season (44.6%), including multiple hits seven times (12.5%).

He has gone deep in 8.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Maile has picked up an RBI in 17.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 13 of 56 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Reds Players vs the Giants

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 28 .234 AVG .234 .272 OBP .319 .325 SLG .516 3 XBH 12 2 HR 3 6 RBI 14 23/3 K/BB 16/6 1 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings