Nick Senzel -- with an on-base percentage of .206 in his past 10 games, 87 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the San Francisco Giants, with Kyle Harrison on the hill, on August 28 at 9:45 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.

Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Kyle Harrison

Kyle Harrison TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Nick Senzel At The Plate

Senzel is hitting .224 with nine doubles, 10 home runs and 24 walks.

In 39 of 75 games this year (52.0%) Senzel has had a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (18.7%).

He has homered in 13.3% of his games this season, and 3.7% of his plate appearances.

Senzel has had an RBI in 28 games this year (37.3%), including eight multi-RBI outings (10.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 29 games this year (38.7%), including seven multi-run games (9.3%).

Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 35 .201 AVG .250 .248 OBP .344 .328 SLG .446 9 XBH 10 4 HR 6 18 RBI 20 36/8 K/BB 23/16 4 SB 1

