The San Francisco Giants (67-63) and Cincinnati Reds (68-64) square off on Monday at 9:45 PM ET, opening a three-game series at Oracle Park.

The Giants will look to Kyle Harrison against the Reds and Andrew Abbott (8-3).

Reds vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

9:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Harrison - SF (0-0, 5.40 ERA) vs Abbott - CIN (8-3, 3.16 ERA)

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Abbott

Abbott (8-3 with a 3.16 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his 16th of the season.

The lefty last appeared on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went four innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.

The 24-year-old has put up a 3.16 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .221 to opposing hitters.

Abbott heads into the matchup with eight quality starts under his belt this year.

Abbott has put up 12 starts this campaign that he pitched five or more innings.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 15 outings this season.

Andrew Abbott vs. Giants

The opposing Giants offense has the 25th-ranked slugging percentage (.388) and ranks 21st in home runs hit (142) in all of MLB. They have a collective .239 batting average, and are 23rd in the league with 1045 total hits and 22nd in MLB play scoring 562 runs.

Abbott has thrown eight innings without giving up an earned run on one hit, while striking out six against the Giants this season.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Harrison

Harrison heads to the mound for the Giants to make his second start of the season, seeking his first win.

The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he threw 3 1/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up two earned runs.

He has an ERA of 5.40, a 5 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.800 in one games this season.

