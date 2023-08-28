On Monday, Spencer Steer (.361 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Cincinnati Reds face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Harrison. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Giants Starter: Kyle Harrison

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer leads Cincinnati with 127 hits and an OBP of .356, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .457.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 49th in the league in slugging.

Steer has gotten at least one hit in 63.0% of his games this year (80 of 127), with at least two hits 36 times (28.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 14.2% of his games in 2023 (18 of 127), and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Steer has picked up an RBI in 50 games this year (39.4%), with two or more RBI in 18 of those contests (14.2%).

He has scored at least once 53 times this season (41.7%), including seven games with multiple runs (5.5%).

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 66 .265 AVG .275 .355 OBP .358 .429 SLG .482 19 XBH 31 8 HR 10 31 RBI 40 46/27 K/BB 61/29 8 SB 3

Giants Pitching Rankings