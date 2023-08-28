Tyler Stephenson vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Tyler Stephenson (hitting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Cincinnati Reds face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Harrison. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Diamondbacks.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Kyle Harrison
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Stephenson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson is batting .250 with 15 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 43 walks.
- In 70 of 114 games this season (61.4%) Stephenson has had a hit, and in 24 of those games he had more than one (21.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 8.8% of his games this year, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 35 games this year (30.7%), Stephenson has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (7.9%) he had more than one.
- He has scored a run in 41 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|59
|.243
|AVG
|.256
|.332
|OBP
|.328
|.365
|SLG
|.384
|10
|XBH
|17
|6
|HR
|4
|19
|RBI
|25
|51/23
|K/BB
|68/20
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.04).
- Giants pitchers combine to allow 141 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- The Giants are sending Harrison (0-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.
- The lefty last appeared on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw 3 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.