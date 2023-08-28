On Monday, Tyler Stephenson (hitting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Cincinnati Reds face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Harrison. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Diamondbacks.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Kyle Harrison

Kyle Harrison TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson is batting .250 with 15 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 43 walks.

In 70 of 114 games this season (61.4%) Stephenson has had a hit, and in 24 of those games he had more than one (21.1%).

He has hit a home run in 8.8% of his games this year, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 35 games this year (30.7%), Stephenson has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (7.9%) he had more than one.

He has scored a run in 41 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 59 .243 AVG .256 .332 OBP .328 .365 SLG .384 10 XBH 17 6 HR 4 19 RBI 25 51/23 K/BB 68/20 0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings